Is Bryce Harper close to a return? The Phillies star could test his wrist in batting practice this week.

If you’re wondering when Bryce Harper might return to the Phillies’ lineup, well, it’s quite simple.

“I think there’s going to be a day at some point,” manager Rob Thomson said, “where he just says, ‘I’m ready to go.’”

Could it happen this week? Perhaps.

For a second consecutive day, Harper took swings off soft tosses in the underground cage, in addition to hitting off a tee. He traveled with the team late Sunday night and will “hopefully” take batting practice Tuesday or Wednesday in Houston, according to Thomson.

If the discomfort in Harper’s right wrist has subsided, or at least diminished, he could decide he’s ready for games. One thing he will not do: Go on a minor league assignment.

“No chance,” Thomson said.

Harper went on the injured list June 7 with what the Phillies characterized as “inflammation” near the lunate bone at the top of the wrist near the hand. It’s the recurrence of an injury that he played through for much of last season and didn’t go away until December.

A few days ago, Harper said multiple doctors “haven’t really gotten too many answers” about why the inflammation came back early in the season. But he said he was assured that he won’t need surgery.

It’s likely, though, that Harper will have to manage the pain for the rest of the season, perhaps by taking fewer swings before games.

“I think those are things that we’re going to have to answer once I get going again,” he said. “How many [practice] swings am I going to take? How many times am I going to throw a ball? Anything like that.”

Harper missed his 16th game Sunday night against the Mets. The Phillies were 9-6 in his absence, with a .269 average and .755 OPS. They were averaging 4.7 runs per game, in line with their season average.

Left turn for Kemp

Otto Kemp became the second Phillies infielder this season to play the outfield for the first time in the majors when he started in left field Sunday night.

And it won’t be a one-time thing, according to Thomson.

Unlike with Edmundo Sosa, who started in left field April 8 in Atlanta and not again, Thomson said he wants to see more of Kemp in the outfield when the Phillies face a left-handed starter.

“I do because I think he’s comfortable with it,” Thomson said. “You can never tell until you get him into a game, but so far he looks very comfortable. The drill work has been good, the routes have been good, reaction times have been good. So, we’ll see what we’ve got.”

When the Phillies signed Max Kepler to a one-year, $10 million contract in free agency, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said the “plans are to have him play every day” in left field. But Kepler hasn’t started against a non-opener lefty since April 2. He’s batting .222 with a .621 OPS against lefties compared to .209 with a .707 OPS against righties.

The Phillies had been platooning Kepler with right-hitting Weston Wilson. But Wilson was 7-for-36 (.194) with a .587 OPS when they optioned him to triple A last week.

Kemp made seven starts in left field in triple A. When the Phillies called up Kemp two weeks ago, Thomson said the reports from Lehigh Valley were that he’s “probably average” in the outfield.

“I felt pretty good,” Kemp said. “I think for me it’s just getting comfortable knowing where the wall is and getting comfortable with hard-hit balls right at you. So, there’s a couple of plays that we’re still working on that are getting more and more comfortable as you go. It’s just the game reps that you need and tracking the ball off the bat.

“It’s coming along, but try not to overcomplicate it and just catch the ball.”

Extra bases

The Phillies will use a day off Monday to split up the three lefties in the starting rotation. Zack Wheeler will start Wednesday on regular (four days’) rest, while Cristopher Sánchez will start Thursday on six days’ rest. ... Top prospect Andrew Painter allowed two runs on five hits and four walks Saturday in triple A. Painter has a 4.25 ERA in 36 innings over eight starts for Lehigh Valley. ... In need of a fresh arm in the bullpen, the Phillies recalled righty Alan Rangel from triple A and optioned righty Michael Mercado. ... Ranger Suárez (6-1, 2.20 ERA) is scheduled to start at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday in Houston against Astros lefty Framber Valdez (8-4, 3.09).