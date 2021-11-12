In 2015, Bryce Harper captured the Silver Slugger award a few days before being crowned National League most valuable player.

Six years later, history may be poised to repeat.

Harper won his second career Silver Slugger on Thursday night, becoming the first Phillies outfielder to claim the award the since Bobby Abreu in 2004. The award is presented annually to the best hitters at each position as voted by managers and coaches.

It’s the latest in a series of honors for Harper. His peers named him the NL’s Outstanding Player, a Players Choice Award issued by the MLB Players Association. He also won the Hank Aaron Award, as selected by a panel of Hall of Famers, as the top regular-season offensive player in the NL.

Harper is among three finalists for the NL MVP, with Washington’s Juan Soto and San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. The winner, selected in a vote of members of the Baseball Writers Association of America, will be revealed Nov. 18.

In 141 games, Harper led the majors in slugging (.615), doubles (42), and on-base plus slugging (1.044). He was the fourth outfielder ever with at least 100 runs, 100 walks, 40 doubles, and 35 homers in a season, joining Babe Ruth, Stan Musial, and Barry Bonds.