Phillies’ Bryce Harper not ready to commit to Team USA for the 2026 World Baseball Classic

When USA Baseball began to recruit players for the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Bryce Harper’s hand rose so fast that Uncle Sam would’ve blushed.

Alas, elbow surgery prevented Harper from playing.

Surely, then, the Phillies star must have reached out this week to renew his interest after Mark DeRosa signed on to manage Team USA again — and Aaron Judge agreed to be the captain — in next year’s WBC.

“We’ll see,” Harper said Wednesday, less enthusiastically than expected.

Harper remains a vocal proponent of major leaguers being allowed to compete in the Olympics, even though it would necessitate an interruption in the MLB season. Baseball is slated to return as a medal sport in 2028 in Los Angeles, with Dodger Stadium named this week as the official venue.

“The Olympics is the goal,” Harper said.

But the WBC, played five times since 2006, doesn’t carry as much cachet for some players. Many pitchers, in particular, are reluctant to participate due to injury concerns, especially because the tournament is held in March when they’re building arm strength in spring training.

In the summer of 2022, Harper joined Team USA captain Mike Trout in trying to recruit other marquee players. They formed a text chain that included J.T. Realmuto, Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, and others.

Harper tore a ligament in his right elbow during the 2022 season and was relegated mostly to being a designated hitter through the Phillies’ run to the World Series. He had Tommy John elbow surgery in the offseason and didn’t return until May 2023.

Even without Harper, Team USA had a star-studded roster. Turner played a leading role, going 9-for-23 with five homers in six games. The U.S. advanced to the championship game but lost to Japan, with Shohei Ohtani memorably striking out Trout to end the game.

Harper is a first baseman now and would likely be the best option for Team USA, which could also choose from Pete Alonso (Mets), Matt Olson (Braves), Freddie Freeman (Dodgers), Christian Walker (Astros), among others.

But Harper will also turn 33 in October and said he’ll take a wait-and-see approach before making a commitment.

“I just want to figure out this year,” he said, “and we’ll go from there.”

Verlander on Painter

Upon being honored in 2022 as the Phillies’ minor league pitcher of the year, Andrew Painter was asked if there’s a starter after whom he modeled himself.

“I like Verlander,” Painter said then. “Who doesn’t?”

Indeed, Justin Verlander has been elite for two decades. The 42-year-old righty is in his 20th season with the Giants. He has 262 wins, three Cy Young Awards, and a future spot in the Hall of Fame.

Painter got an up-close look at Verlander a few years ago when they both trained at Cressey Sports Performance in South Florida. They don’t know each other well. Verlander hasn’t seen Painter throw in person.

But Verlander has heard plenty about him.

“Great stuff, obviously,” Verlander said. “High ceiling. I’m excited to see him get his career going.”

As a tall right-hander with a high-octane fastball, Painter has been compared to Verlander, who made his major league debut at age 22 with the Dave Dombrowski-built Tigers in 2005. Painter, who turned 22 last week, is set to debut for the Phillies by “July-ish,” according to the timetable outlined by Dombrowski.

Verlander’s advice: “The expectations are there for a reason. There’s always pressure. I don’t think anybody could put more pressure on yourself than yourself. Just keep doing what you’ve been doing and adapt when you need to. The game will tell you when you need to adapt. No reason to change anything before that.”

Back in left field

With the Phillies facing a lefty (the Giants’ Robbie Ray), Kyle Schwarber made a rare start in left field with Johan Rojas in center. Lefty-hitting Max Kepler and Brandon Marsh were on the bench.

Will that become a familiar alignment against lefties?

“Possibly,“ manager Rob Thomson said. ”It all depends on who the lefty is and if J.T. needs a day off [behind the plate] and how the lefties are hitting lefties. There’s a lot of factors into that.”

Schwarber is the Phillies’ primary designated hitter. His appearance in left field enabled Realmuto to DH, with Rafael Marchán getting a start behind the plate.

Extra bases

Ranger Suárez (back) was scheduled for a four-inning start Wednesday night for low-A Clearwater. Barring a setback, he will make his next minor league start at a higher level, according to Thomson. The Phillies want Suárez to throw roughly 100 pitches in a start before rejoining the major league rotation. … Before the game, owner John Middleton presented Pat Burrell with a ring to commemorate his place in the Phillies’ Wall of Fame. … Christopher Sánchez (1-0, 3.12 ERA) is lined up to start the series finale at 4:05 p.m. Thursday against Giants righty Jordan Hicks (1-1, 5.87).