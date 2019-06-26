The Phillies appear to be nearing a deal with first-round pick Bryson Stott, who a source said has arrived in Philadelphia for a physical.
The Phillies drafted Stott earlier this month with the 14th pick. An agreement could be announced as early as Thursday. Stott, a left-handed-hitting shortstop, played three years at UNLV, batting .365 in 58 games this season, with a 1.085 OPS, 10 homers, and 20 doubles. He grew up in Las Vegas and is friends with Bryce Harper. They both are represented by agent Scott Boras.
Stott’s selection marked the third-straight year that the Phillies spent their first-round pick on a college hitter. Johnny Almaraz, the team’s director of amateur scouting, said Stott’s collegiate experience provides a “very favorable timeline” to reach the major leagues.
His time line could be similar to that of 2017 first-rounder Adam Haseley, who joined the Phillies this month, and 2018 first-rounder Alec Bohm, who is at double-A after breezing through low-class-A and high-A this season.
“I think my best attribute is my offensive game,” Stott said on draft night. “I love hitting. I love running the bases. So, to keep doing that and keep swinging it how I’ve been is what I’m looking forward to. You can always improve your defense, your lateral movements, and your angles to balls. Just going to continue working on that and getting better in all aspects.”