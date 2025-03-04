Phillies’ Bryson Stott and wife Dru announce they are expecting their second child

The Stott family just got a little bigger. On Monday afternoon, the Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott and his wife, Dru, announced they’re expecting their second child — a baby boy to join their daughter Braxtyn.

“Baby Boy coming July 2025,” they wrote on a collaborative Instagram post.

Bryson and Dru’s daughter Braxtyn — who turned one in November — was featured in the post announcing the arrival of her younger brother. Her small hand can be seen grabbing the gender reveal cake that read “coming July 2025.”

The post garnered over 30 thousand likes on Instagram. Meanwhile, Bryson’s sister, Breauna, commented on the post “can’t wait to meet him and watch Braxtyn be the best big sis.” Bryson’s brother, Brennan, also commented “Can’t wait to meet the little man! So happy for you, Dru and Braxtyn.” And Bryce Harper’s wife, Kayla, also showed love, commenting “soooo excited,” alongside a heart eyes emoji.

July is looking like it’s going to be a busy month for the second baseman, with the baby’s arrival coming right in the middle of the MLB season.