If Bryson Stott doesn’t wind up making the opening-day roster, the Phillies insist it won’t be because they are trying to maximize their contractual control over the top prospect.

Service-time manipulation, as it is commonly called, was a primary topic in the collective bargaining talks. In the past, some teams purposely held a top prospect in the minors until the second or third week of the season to delay his free-agent eligibility by a year. The most glaring example was the Cubs’ handling of Kris Bryant in 2015.

Under the new CBA, teams will be rewarded with additional picks in the amateur draft if they promote prospects in time to receive a full first year of service time and keep them on track to be a free agent after the sixth year.

But manager Joe Girardi said the Phillies intend to put the “best players” on the roster for the April 8 opener at home against the Athletics. Stott may be part of that group. The 24-year-old shortstop bashed a home run to right field and worked two walks in his first three plate appearances Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Just as notable, Stott played third base for the first time in a game this spring. The position remains unclaimed, with Girardi reiterating his comments from the other day that incumbent Alec Bohm is “not etched in stone.”

Stott may also play second base in a game, according to Girardi. But the main consideration for his place on the roster will be playing time.

“You’re not going to take a guy like a Stott and he’s not going to play a lot,” Girardi said. “That makes no sense.”