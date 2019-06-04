A strong defender and elite hitter, Stott should be able to stick at shortstop in the majors. He hit .356 this season with a 1.085 OPS and 10 homers in 58 games. He can drive the ball to sides of the field, as he hit 50 doubles over the last two years. He also has a strong approach, with 39 strikeouts and 55 walks this season in 222 at-bats.