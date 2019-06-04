The Phillies used their first-round pick on a college hitter for the third-straight year as they drafted UNLV shortstop Bryson Stott on Monday night with the 14th pick in the MLB Draft.
A strong defender and elite hitter, Stott should be able to stick at shortstop in the majors. He hit .356 this season with a 1.085 OPS and 10 homers in 58 games. He can drive the ball to sides of the field, as he hit 50 doubles over the last two years. He also has a strong approach, with 39 strikeouts and 55 walks this season in 222 at-bats.
The Phillies only made one pick on Monday as they forfeited their second-round pick when the signed Bryce Harper. The draft resumes Tuesday afternoon with rounds three through 10. The Phillies’ first selection on Tuesday is the 91st overall pick in the third round.
Third baseman Alec Bohm, who the Phillies drafted last year with the third-overall pick, is pushing for a promotion to double A. Adam Haseley, who was drafted in 2017 with the No. 8 pick, is in triple A and could play centerfield this summer for the Phillies.