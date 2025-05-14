Phillies hold off Cardinals in Game 1 of doubleheader; Kyle Schwarber’s on-base streak ends

The Phillies pulled out a slim 2-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in the opening game of Wednesday’s doubleheader, but for the first time this season, Kyle Schwarber didn’t touch first base.

Schwarber’s on-base streak came to an end at 47 games after he went 0-for-4 on Wednesday. He fell just short of tying Bobby Abreu’s 48 straight games for third-longest in franchise history. Mike Schmidt’s 56-game streak stands as the franchise record.

“It‘s been a big story nationally, and he’s deserved it, because he’s put together great at-bats all year,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said.

A four-hit seventh inning for the Phillies proved to be the difference in another closely contested game against St. Louis to end the Cardinals’ winning streak at nine. Singles from pinch-hitting Weston Wilson, Rafael Marchán, Bryson Stott, and Bryce Harper scored the Phillies’ only two runs.

Starter Jesús Luzardo pitched with traffic on the base paths, giving up five hits, two walks, and hitting one batter, but he did not allow a Cardinal to advance past second base until the seventh inning. Iván Herrera doubled and was driven home on a single from Jordan Walker that broke the 0-0 stalemate.

“I thought he was fantastic,” Thomson said. “I mean, everything about him. Commanded his fastball, changeup was really good. Slider was really good. First-pitch strikes, attacked the zone.”

Luzardo struck out six, four of which came on his sweeper, a pitch he added in the offseason. He also threw 22 changeups, a pitch he hasn’t turned to as much in previous starts.

“It’s just all about keeping hitters off your pattern,” Luzardo said. “I think we got sweeper happy a good bit the last couple times out, and this time through, we just wanted to mix it up a little bit.”

Marchán, starting in place of J.T. Realmuto for the first game of the doubleheader, went 2-for-2 with a walk. He was doubled up at first base in the third inning after a bad read of a Stott lineout to center field. He was nearly thrown out at second during the seventh-inning rally while stretching his right-field single to two bases, but was ruled safe after replay review.

“He had some bad reads,” Thomson said.

Harper, who went hitless in the series opener, sent a sweeper from Cardinals starter Erick Fedde 340 feet in the second inning. It just stayed inside the ballpark to be playable for right fielder Jordan Walker. Clocking an exit velocity of 107.1 mph, it would have been a home run in nine out of 30 major league ballparks.

Harper made up for it later, though, roping a double to the right-field corner for his first hit since May 10 in Cleveland. He followed it up with a bloop single to shortstop in the seventh that scored the winning run.

José Alvarado entered in the eighth, and got into some trouble after allowing a single and a walk. Orion Kerkering took over with runners on second and third to face Nolan Arenado. He induced a pop-up by Arenado and struck out Willson Contreras looking to strand both runners.

Jordan Romano struck out the side in the ninth. The reliever has not allowed a run in his last six appearances.

“He’s got a lot of confidence right now,” Thomson said.