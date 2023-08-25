Phillies prevail over St. Louis Cardinals in rematch of 2022 wild-card series

Friday night marked the first meeting of Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals since last Red October, and it ended in the same fashion as both 2022 NL Wild Card games: with a Phillies win.

After falling behind in the first inning, the Phillies bats came alive to clobber the Cardinals, 7-2. The Phillies had 11 hits to the Cardinals’ five.

With the win, the Phillies gained some distance with the first NL Wild Card spot, standing three games ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Chicago Cubs.

Extra-base hits galore

The Phillies (70-58) knocked around a Cardinals rotation that has been struggling all year, and seven Phillies recorded at least one hit. They had six doubles, Bryce Harper tripled, and Alec Bohm and Kyle Schwarber homered. With 45 total home runs through the month of August, the Phillies stand one away from tying their franchise record for homers in a month, last set in September 2019.

Bohm’s solo home run in the sixth inning was his 14th of the season, a new career high.

Miles Mikolas, who also took the loss for the Cardinals in Game 2 of the 2022 wild-card series, got the start on Friday. After the Cardinals (56-73) took an 2-0 lead on a Paul Goldschmidt two-run homer, the Phillies strung together a double from Bohm and a single from Brandon Marsh in the second inning. Marsh went 2-for-4 with a double to extend his hitting streak to eight games.

Garrett Stubbs, starting at catcher on Friday night to give J.T. Realmuto a rest, battled Mikolas to a seven-pitch at bat. Stubbs poked Mikolas’ curveball down the third-base line into no-man’s land for a stand-up double that scored Marsh and Bohm. Stubbs then scored himself thanks to a ground-rule double by Schwarber to put the Phillies ahead, 3-2, a lead they never surrendered.

The Phillies tacked on another run in the third, after Harper singled and was driven home by a Bryson Stott sacrifice fly. Three more insurance runs across the sixth and seventh innings ultimately iced the win.

Bryce Harper remained in the DH spot for the third straight game with back tightness, a move that Phillies manager Rob Thomson has maintained is mainly “precautionary.” With two hits and two runs on Friday, Harper has now reached base safely eight games in a row.

Steady Sánchez

Since June, Cristopher Sánchez has emerged as a dependable arm in the the fifth spot of the Phillies rotation. A key component of that stability has been his command. Sánchez’s walk rate of 4.7% ranks in the 94th percentile of MLB pitchers. That control was on display on Friday, with the left-hander not issuing a single walk.

While the Cardinals jumped on Sánchez early in the first inning with a two-run homer from reigning NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt, Sánchez was able to rebound and shut the Cardinals out for the next five innings. He finished with five hits, two earned runs, and six strikeouts through six complete.

José Alverado, Andrew Bellatti, and Jeff Hoffman split the job in relief, throwing one scoreless inning apiece.