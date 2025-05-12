Phillies lose a close series opener to the St. Louis Cardinals, 3-2

When the St. Louis Cardinals rolled into Citizens Bank Park on Monday, the Phillies felt like they were looking in a mirror.

“It‘s weird, I guess, if you look at the just the basic, the Abner Doubleday numbers, not the new stuff, how similar their numbers are to ours,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “Offensively, defensively, pitching-wise, just averages, slugging and on-base, runs scored, all that, home runs, all that. It‘s just almost the same.”

Indeed, the Cardinals and Phillies entered their series with an identical .403 slugging percentage. St. Louis had the slight edge in batting average (.261 to .257), runs scored (194 to 191), and on-base percentage (.338 to .336), while the Phillies led in walks (154 to 150).

And sure enough, the Phillies’ eventual 3-2 loss on Monday night was determined by the closest of margins. The pitchers’ duel between Phillies starter Cristopher Sánchez and Cardinals starter Matthew Liberatore was a back-and-forth affair, as each allowed two runs.

Masyn Winn’s solo homer off Matt Strahm in the seventh inning proved to be the difference.

When the Cardinals got on the board in the fourth inning with an RBI groundout, the Phillies immediately responded in the bottom of the frame. J.T. Realmuto doubled, advanced on a groundout by Alec Bohm, and was driven home on a single by Edmundo Sosa.

Iván Herrera then homered off Sánchez in the sixth inning, and the Phillies answered back once again. Kyle Schwarber singled — extending his on-base streak to 47 games — and advanced to third on a single by Nick Castellanos. He scored on a fielder’s choice from Realmuto to tie things back up at 2.

Sánchez needed 98 pitches for six innings, and he allowed some traffic on the base paths with four hits, three walks, and a hit batsman. In the fourth inning, Nolan Arenado drew a leadoff walk, and advanced to second on a fly ball to center field, narrowly sliding in under the tag.

After Arenado advanced to third on a wild pitch and Sánchez walked another batter to put runners on the corners, he gave his team a chance to escape the inning unscathed. Pedro Pagés hit a grounder to third baseman Bohm, and while Sosa got the force at second, he sailed his throw to first over Bryce Harper‘s head, allowing Arenado to score.

Sánchez recorded eight strikeouts, six of which came from his changeup.

Strahm took over in the seventh and mislocated a four-seam to Winn, who sent it over the left field wall for a solo shot.

Orion Kerkering and Tanner Banks retired the side in order in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively, to give the offense an opportunity to answer back again.

Cardinals closer Ryan Heseley struck out Max Kepler and Brandon Marsh, while Trea Turner lined out to end the game.