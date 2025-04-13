Phillies manage only three hits as they lose game and series to the Cardinals

ST. LOUIS — The ball went up in the air along the third-base line. Brandon Marsh raced in from left field, but Alec Bohm stopped at the edge of the infield dirt, likely assuming that it would go foul.

Nolan Gorman’s hit dropped inside the chalk for an RBI double.

That was Sunday for the Phillies, summed up in one play.

For the second time in three games, the Phillies were held to three hits and shut out by the Cardinals. This time, they went down with their ace on the mound, providing Zack Wheeler with no margin for error and little help from the defense in a 7-0 thumping at Busch Stadium.

In losing the series finale and dropping their second series in a row, the Phillies didn’t have an extra-base hit — or any hits at all after Bryce Harper’s one-out single in the third inning. They put one runner in scoring position and left J.T. Realmuto on third base when Marsh struck out and Rojas tried to drive him in with ... wait for it, a bunt.

The Phillies went 14-for-94 (.149) and scored four runs in the three games against the Cardinals. They were 39-for-203 (.192) with 15 runs on a 2-4 trip through Atlanta and St. Louis.

Given the lack of offense, there’s considerable pressure on the starting pitchers. Wheeler set down the Cardinals on seven pitches in the first inning and seven in the second. He sidestepped a leadoff single and a one-out bunt hit in the third.

But the Cardinals finally got to Wheeler in the fourth inning. Nolan Arenado singled before slumping Willson Contreras turned on an inside fastball and hit it out to left field to put the Phillies in a 2-0 hole.

It might as well have been 20-0.

The Cardinals tacked on two runs in the sixth inning on back-to-back doubles by Brendan Donovan and Arenado before Gorman dunked his double in front of Marsh. When the ball bounced into the stands, Marsh stood and looked at Bohm, appearing to wonder why the third baseman didn’t give chase.

Wheeler was charged with four runs in six innings before yielding to the bullpen. Matt Strahm wild-pitched in one run in the seventh, and Carlos Hernández allowed a two-run homer to Jordan Walker in the eighth.