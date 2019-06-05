“The way I envision it right now is when there’s a right-handed pitcher on the mound, and I’m not saying this for every right-handed pitcher, Adam will play center and Jay will play left,” Kapler said. “That doesn’t mean we won’t have Scott out there from time to time. That doesn’t mean we don’t reserve the right to change our minds on that. But that’s where we are currently. Scott will get a look at third base for a little bit. We have a lot of right-handed pitching coming up.”