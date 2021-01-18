“He’s a good player,” Dombrowski said during a conference call to introduce free-agent reliever Archie Bradley, who last week agreed to a one-year, $6 million contract. “He’s on the verge of playing at the big-league level. He’s near the big leagues. If he’s not, he’s in triple A depending on how our club falls into place. Anyone who is a utility infielder who can play shortstop and play it well is a plus for you.”