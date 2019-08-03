“I remember Cliff being inside the locker room and even before the game, I think somebody asked him if he was nervous,” Raul Ibanez said. “I’ll never forget him saying – his locker was near mine – ‘It doesn’t even make any sense why somebody would ask me if I’m nervous. Why would I be nervous? I’ve been doing this my whole life.’ I was like, ‘Well, he’s going to have a great night.’ He did.”