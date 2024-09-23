Inside the Phillies’ NL East title celebration: Beer showers, goggles, and ‘Dancing On My Own’ are back

After back-to-back losses to the New York Mets, the Phillies’ quest to lock up the National League East finally ended in Philly and Citizens Bank Park was buzzing on Monday night. The Phillies clinched the division title in a 6-2 win over the Chicago Cubs — their first NL East crown since 2011. It’s certainly a cause for celebration.

After the game the Phillies players celebrated their 12th NL East crown in franchise history with beer and champagne showers and other joyous festivities in another step forward to Red October.

Advertisement

Here’s how they celebrated:

The sound of corks popping took over the clubhouse as the guys gathered around in their “We Own The East” shirts, listening to owner John Middleton, who had quite an emotional response to the Phillies’ win.

The players flooded the clubhouse with champagne, geared up in goggles, while Bryson Stott sported a UNLV football helmet and Garrett Stubbs sported Phillies overalls.

The familiar sound of “Dancing On My Own” by Calum Scott played throughout the clubhouse briefly. Stubbs was certainly feeling it as he sang along with three beers packed away in his overalls and another in his hand.

But we heard some new songs in the clubhouse. Stubbs reached out to the Armentani Brothers, a DJ trio, to create a new post-win mix for the team — featuring songs such as The Temptations’ “My Girl” and Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down.”

But even with the new playlist, there were still some technical difficulties. DJ Stubbs, where you at?

It’s also clear that no beer was safe in the clubhouse, especially around Brandon Marsh, who went shirtless in the celebration.

As the Phillies clinch the NL East, we end it on this note.