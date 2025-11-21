Phillies tender contracts of seven players ahead of Friday arbitration deadline

Ahead of Friday’s deadline, the Phillies tendered contracts to seven arbitration-eligible players.

Infielders Alec Bohm, Edmundo Sosa, and Bryson Stott, outfielder Brandon Marsh, right-handed pitcher Jhoan Duran, and left-handers Tanner Banks and Jesús Luzardo were each tendered contracts by the organization. Both sides have until Jan. 9 to exchange salary figures for 2026, and if a deal cannot be reached, they will head to arbitration.

The Phillies also agreed to terms with catchers Rafael Marchán and Garrett Stubbs on contracts for the 2026 season, shoring up their catching depth with J.T. Realmuto currently a free agent.

The Phillies did not tender contracts to pitchers Michael Mercado and Daniel Robert, who both became free agents.

Mercado, formerly ranked the Phillies’ No. 30 prospect by MLB Pipeline, had a 4.59 ERA in 49 innings with triple-A Lehigh Valley this season, also making three major league appearances.

Robert ended the season on the injured list with a right forearm strain. In 15 relief appearances with the Phillies, he had a 4.15 ERA and 1.62 WHIP.

The Phillies also claimed Pedro León, 27, off waivers from the Orioles. The outfielder slashed .253/.314/.505 in the Astros organization during the 2025 season. He was limited to 25 games between rookie-level and triple-A due to a left MCL sprain. León played seven games in the majors for Houston in 2024.

