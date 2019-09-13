By going deep five times against the Braves, the Phillies set a franchise record for most home runs in a season at home, surpassing the 2007 total of 116. ... J.T. Realmuto became the fifth catcher in Phillies history to hit at least 25 homers in a season, joining Mike Lieberthal (31 in 1999), Benito Santiago (30 in 1996), Darren Daulton (27 in 1992) and Stan Lopata (32 in 1956). ... Third baseman Alec Bohm and left-hander Ethan Lindow are the recipients of the annual Paul Owens Award as the Phillies’ minor-league player and pitcher of the year, respectively. Bohm, the Phillies’ 2018 first-round pick and top prospect, batted .305 with 21 home runs, 80 RBIs, and an .896 on-base- plus-slugging percentage in 125 games across three levels and ended the season with double-A Reading. Lindow, a fifth-round pick in 2017, had a 2.52 earned-run average and 119 strikeouts in 110⅔ innings between low-A Lakewood and high-A Clearwater. They will be honored before Saturday night’s game. ... After a rare Friday off, the Phillies will send ace Aaron Nola (12-5, 3.70 ERA) to the mound Saturday night against Boston Red Sox lefty Eduardo Rodriguez (17-6, 3.73) in the opener of a two-game interleague series.