Corey Dickerson said the groin strain he suffered before being traded to the Phillies is almost healed, but the team wanted to be cautious with their new outfielder Friday night and keep him out of the lineup.
“I just want to be safe and make sure I have no setbacks,” Dickerson said. “I want to be able to play every day and play the way I know how to play, play hard. I don't want to worry about missing a few days, so I'm trying to knock it out right now.”
Manager Gabe Kapler said the Phillies planned to start Dickerson “on most nights.” And that could require the Phillies to ask Dickerson to move from left field to center if they want to play both him and Jay Bruce in the same outfield once Bruce returns from his ribcage injury.
Dickerson won a Gold Glove last season, but the 30-year-old has not played center field since 2015 and has never played more than 15 games there. Dickerson said he would love the opportunity.
“I think my speed is still there. I think my defense has improved every single year,” said Dickerson, who was worth 18 defensive-runs saved last season. “This year it’s just been inconsistent not being able to be out there.
"Left field is pretty hard. Righties top-spin the ball and it’s hard to read. I feel like center field is easier as long as you can cover the ground. It’s easier to read the pitches and the balls off the bat. I think I can handle it.”
Dickerson hit .315 with a .924 OPS this season in 44 games with the Pirates before they traded him Wednesday to the Phillies. An early-season shoulder injury cost him two months of the season.
The traded gave the Phillies three lefthanded outfielders -- Bruce, Dickerson, and Adam Haseley -- who are at their best in left field.
First, Dickerson will likely enter the lineup in left field with Haseley sliding to center as Scott Kingery moves to third in place of Maikel Franco.
But the Phillies cannot play Dickerson, Haseley, and Bruce at the same time, so one of the three will have to sit when Bruce returns from the injured list. He hit on the field Friday afternoon and is due back within the next week.
Dickerson’s trade sent him away from a last-place team and to a team that entered Friday tied for a playoff spot. The Pirates may be out of contention, but Dickerson’s final days with the team were not uneventful. He returned Tuesday after his groin strain kept him out for three games, homered twice, and watched a wild brawl break out between the Pirates and Reds. He would be traded 12 hours later.
“It was pretty crazy to be a part of,” Dickerson said. “One of the best ones, I’ve seen in a while. It was awesome to be able to tell my teammates bye. I got to travel back with the team, so I got to say a proper goodbye.”
The Phillies will add Bobby Abreu to the Wall of Fame before Saturday’s game as part of alumni weekend. ...The Phillies will honor their 2009 National League champions on Sunday. Chase Utley, Ryan Howard, Jimmy Rollins, and Pedro Martinez will attend, but Cliff Lee and Carlos Ruiz will not. ...Aaron Nola will face lefthander Ross Detwiler on Saturday night.