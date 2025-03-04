Phillies send top position prospects Aidan Miller and Justin Crawford to minor league camp
"Their maturity is way beyond their age, so they held their own very well," manager Rob Thomson said of Crawford and Miller.
The Phillies reassigned infielders Aidan Miller and Carson Taylor, catcher Caleb Ricketts, outfielder Justin Crawford, and left-handed pitcher Tristan Garnett to minor league camp on Tuesday.
“As far as makeup and how they go about their business, how they fit into a major league clubhouse, I mean, their maturity is way beyond their age, so they held their own very well,” manager Rob Thomson said of Crawford and Miller.
The 21-year-old Crawford, who is ranked as the Phillies’ No. 3 prospect by MLB Pipeline, went 3-for-10 with a .717 OPS and also stole two bases. Miller, ranked as the Phillies’ No. 2 prospect, went hitless in 12 plate appearances this spring, although the 20-year-old did draw three walks.
Thomson said he talked to Miller about his slump a few days ago.
“He’s got a lot of confidence, and he knows he’s gonna hit,” Thomson said. “He knows he can hit. There are certain people I probably wouldn’t bring it up to. I knew that he could handle it.”