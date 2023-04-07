Phillies place Darick Hall (sprained thumb) on injured list, recall Kody Clemens

The Phillies on Friday placed first baseman Darick Hall on the injured list with a sprained right thumb and recalled infielder Kody Clemens from triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Hall was removed from Wednesday’s game against the Yankees after he jammed his thumb into second base on a slide. He was attempting to stretch a single into a double.

It’s unclear how long Hall will be out, or how the Phillies will fill his spot at first base. Clemens has extensive experience at first base but struggled offensively in his rookie season with the Tigers last season. He bats left-handed, but with Alec Bohm hitting as well as he has (1.058 OPS in 20 at-bats), the Phillies might be inclined to give Bohm some playing time at first base, too.

Bohm has experience at the position. He bats righty — traditionally a tougher matchup against right-handed pitchers — but has batted well against them in his career. Last year, 10 of his 13 home runs came off right-handers.

If the Phillies choose to play Bohm more often at first base, they could move utility infielder Edmundo Sosa to third base.

Clemens, acquired along with Gregory Soto in an offseason trade with the Tigers that included Matt Vierling and Nick Maton, batted .319/.385/.617 with three home runs and 10 RBIs in spring training. He had two hits in 13 at-bats over three games with Lehigh Valley this season.

This is just the latest injury in a string of them for the Phillies. Hall seemed like a lock to make the 26-man roster, but his spot was solidified when Rhys Hoskins went down in spring training. Hoskins was tore his ACL while trying to field a ball. He is out for the season.

Bryce Harper remains on the injured list as he works his way back from Tommy John elbow surgery. Pitching prospect Andrew Painter was just moved to the 60-day injured list. Center fielder Brandon Marsh suffered a mild left ankle sprain, and is day to day. Starter Ranger Suárez hasn’t thrown a pitch since March 8 as he returns from an elbow injury.

