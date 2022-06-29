Lehigh Valley IronPigs manager Anthony Contreras texted his players Tuesday night that there was a robber in their hotel and he needed them to gather in the lobby for a security meeting. It was the same hotel in Syracuse, N.Y., where earlier this year Darick Hall had his wallet and bag stolen from his room.

“I’m like, ‘Oh, no. The same guy is back,’” Hall said. “I’m kind of hot. I’m a little angry.”

The hotel didn’t have cameras, so Hall thought he would finally have a chance to confront the thief. Contreras told his players when they gathered in the lobby that someone entered the manager’s room and they might have to switch hotels.

» READ MORE: Mickey Moniak will get his best (and last?) chance to show the Phillies he belongs

“He’s like, ‘The guy who has my stuff, walked right out that door and headed towards Philly,’” Hall said. ‘”And Darick Hall might be going with him. Congrats.’ I went from being like ‘Grr’ to ‘Holy cow. This is happening.’ Everyone was there, so it was a super wholesome moment and a good time.”

Hall, a 26-year-old first baseman who leads the triple-A International League with 20 home runs, flew Wednesday morning from Syracuse to Newark, N.J., and took a shuttle to Philadelphia. There was no robber to confront, but six years after being drafted in the 14th round, Hall was a big leaguer.

“This is everything that you could ever want,” Hall said. “It makes everything that you’ve done up to this point really worth it. You got to the point where you dreamed to be, worked to be, dedicated years of your life for doing, and now you’re here.”

He batted cleanup Wednesday night — “Right in there. Let’s go,” he said — and will likely see most of his time as a designated hitter against right-handed starters. He also gives the Phillies a needed left-handed bat for the middle of the lineup to help replace Bryce Harper.

“He’s earned it,” interim manager Rob Thomson said. “Twenty home runs. It’s another offensive player that we can insert in the lineup. He’s had a great year.”

Hall was hitting .269 with a .894 OPS over 315 plate appearances with the IronPigs.

» READ MORE: It’s almost time for the Phillies to focus on 2023 and beyond. Almost.

The hulking 6-foot-4, 232-pounder regularly records the highest exit velocities in the farm system and has hit 20 or more homers in four of his five full minor league seasons. He drove to the park Wednesday with Mickey Moniak, his roommate five years ago in Lakewood, N.J., when they both were breaking into pro ball. Hall hit 27 homers that summer in low-A, putting him on the radar. Now he’s here.

“I think obviously just to do my job and that’s to drive in runs,” Hall said when asked how he could help the Phillies. “Perform to the best of my ability and help the team. I think really that’s all they can ask for and I can ask of myself.”

Harper has surgery

Harper’s surgery on Wednesday went “very well,” Thomson said, and the Phillies expect him back this season. But any other details — including where Harper had the thumb surgery performed or how much time he’ll miss — will have to wait until Harper returns to the team.

“Harp’s going to address it,” Thomson said.

» READ MORE: Phillies’ pitching depth will be tested after Zach Eflin hits 15-day IL with knee bruise

Extra bases

The Phillies placed Johan Camargo on the injured list with a right knee strain to clear a space for Hall. Thomson said Camargo’s knee, which sidelined him earlier this month, flared up again. … Minor league pitcher James McArthur was placed on the 60-day injured list with a stress reaction in his right elbow. … Connor Brogdon remains in quarantine on the COVID-19 injured list after testing positive last week. … Sam Coonrod, on the injured list with a strained right shoulder, will throw a bullpen session Saturday. The Phillies will then make a decision on the reliever’s next step. … Aaron Nola will start Thursday against Atlanta right-hander Ian Anderson.