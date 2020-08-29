David Robertson’s season – and possibly his Phillies career – is over.
Robertson will cease throwing for at least six weeks, according to manager Joe Girardi, after having a setback one year into his recovery from an elbow ligament reconstruction, commonly known as Tommy John surgery. The veteran reliever hoped to return to the mound before the end of the season.
“His elbow is cranky,” Girardi said, “and we just need to get him back on track.”
The Phillies signed Robertson to a two-year, $23 million contract as a free agent before last season in large part because of his track record for durability and consistency. He made 60 to 70 relief appearances in nine consecutive years from 2010 to 2018. Since 2011, his ERA never rose above 3.47, his WHIP above 1.364. And he’s the only pitcher ever to average at least 10 strikeouts per nine innings in each of his first 11 major-league seasons.
But the Phillies got only 6 2/3 innings (and a 5.40 ERA) out of Robertson last season before he injured his elbow. He attempted to come back through rest and rehabilitation, but after a setback last summer, he underwent surgery.
Two weeks ago, Robertson lamented losing about a month in the midst of his rehab after a coronavirus outbreak shut down the Phillies’ facility in Florida. But he also expressed optimism at the time that he was progressing toward a return to the mound in September.
Robertson, who negotiated his own contract with the Phillies, has a $12 million club option for next season. The Phillies can buy out the option for $2 million.
Left-hander Ranger Suarez, meanwhile, is getting closer to joining the Phillies, possibly by next week. Suarez is returning from COVID-19.
For the second consecutive outing – and the third time in five starts – Zach Eflin pitched to backup catcher Andrew Knapp on Sunday. It wasn’t intentional, according to Girardi, but given how well they have worked together, it might be a more common alignment.
“I was always more comfortable when I was the backup kind of catching the same guy,” Girardi said. “I didn’t do that on purpose. It’s the way it’s worked out. But I felt like I had a really good feel of that guy as opposed to not catching a guy for three times and then catching him. If it works out, I’ll do that. But it was not intentional.”
Eflin allowed one run on four hits and struck out eight batters in a 4-1 victory over the Braves. Six days after facing them in Atlanta, Eflin credited Knapp with calling more curveballs than they used in that outing. Eflin got five swings and misses on his curve.
Knapp also continued to get on base at a high rate. He entered the game having reached in 11 of his 22 plate appearances this season and drew two more walks on Saturday.
Like many teams, the Phillies and Braves decided to wear their No. 42 jerseys through the weekend to continue honoring Jackie Robinson. ... For the second week in a row, the Phillies and Braves will be featured on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball. Jake Arrieta (2-3, 4.32 ERA) will be opposed by spot-starting Braves right-hander Huascar Ynoa (0-0, 4.32).