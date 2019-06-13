Williams doubled to start the third inning, but Kelly retired the next three batters with ease. That was about as close as the Phillies would get to scoring. It was the only time they had a runner in scoring position. The first four hitters -- Cesar Hernandez, Jean Segura, Jay Bruce, and Rhys Hoskins -- combined to go 0 for 15. Hernandez has just five hits in his last 50 at-bats and seems to be in danger of being pushed out of the leadoff spot for the surging Scott Kingery.