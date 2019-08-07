PHOENIX -- Bryce Harper had just made a run-saving diving catch in right field in the fifth inning Tuesday night when Gabe Kapler began to march out to the mound to check on Jake Arrieta. Swiftly, even dismissively, Arrieta waved off the manager.
It was the perfect symbol for what was about to happen next.
For weeks, Arrieta has been pitching with a bone spur floating in his right elbow. It's painful, he admits, and eventually it will need to be surgically removed. It also has rendered him unable to pitch as deep into games as he might ordinarily go.
But Arrieta recently said that he believes he has more six-inning starts in him before the end of the season. At the very least, he was intent on finishing the fifth with a one-run lead against the Arizona Diamondbacks, a goal that he achieved one batter after sending Kapler back to the dugout.
There were still four innings to go, though. And with the offense providing no margin for mistakes, the bullpen coughed up the lead and then some in an 8-4 loss that dropped the Phillies into second place in a bunched-up wild-card race in the National League.
Ranger Suarez loaded the bases and allowed a two-run single to Alex Avila that gave the Diamondbacks a 4-3 lead in the sixth inning. Blake Parker then allowed an RBI single to Eduardo Escobar and a homer to David Peralta in a three-run seventh. And starter-turned-reliever Zach Eflin gave up a solo homer to Avila in the eighth.
The Phillies slid one game behind the wild-card-leading Washington Nationals. But the St. Louis Cardinals, Milwaukee Brewers and surging New York Mets are all on the Phillies' tail, between a half-game and 1 1/2 games back. The Diamondbacks are lurking, too, 2 1/2 games back with the rubber game of the three-game series set for Wednesday night.
Suarez, who has emerged as a trusted reliever for Kapler in an injury-ravaged bullpen, endured a hiccup. Curiously, the Phillies weren’t playing a shift against the lefty-hitting Avila, even though all but a handful of his hits this season have come to the right side. True to form, Avila’s go-ahead single went to right field, too.
But the Phillies also didn’t break the game open when they had the chance. They went 2-for-17 with runners in scoring position and stranded 11 runners, including leaving the bases loaded in the sixth inning. Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto -- the heart of the order -- combined to go 3-for-15 and strand 10 runners.
Most of the Phillies' offense came from Scott Kingery and Adam Haseley in the No. 7-8 holes. Kingery, who went to high school about 15 minutes from Chase Field, notched two hits and scored two runs. Haseley recorded his first career three-hit game and drove in two runs.
Arrieta was good while he lasted. He didn't allow a hit until Ketel Marte's leadoff single in the fourth inning. And although Escobar followed with a game-tying two-run homer, Arrieta pitched out of a two-on, one-out jam in the fifth -- with considerable help from Harper -- and left the game with a 3-2 lead.
If only he could have waved off Kapler again. At 80 pitches, though, it was time to turn to a bullpen that was unable to finish the job.