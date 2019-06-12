Make it three homers in the last two games for Kingery, who was one of the worst hitters in the majors as a rookie last season but entered the game with a team-leading .610 slugging percentage. Kingery looks so comfortable at the plate and in center field that it’s easy to forget that he’s been playing out of position since Herrera was arrested on domestic assault charges at an Atlantic City casino on Memorial Day, McCutchen suffered a season-ending knee injury seven days later, and rookie Adam Haseley landed on the injured list with a groin strain only a few days after being rushed to the majors.