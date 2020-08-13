The Phillies announced Thursday that they will retire Dick Allen’s No. 15 in a move that breaks tradition and provides serious momentum for Allen’s candidacy for the Hall of Fame.
Allen, who played nine seasons of his 15-year career with the Phillies, can be voted this winter into the Hall of Fame as part of the Golden Days Committee. His number will be retired on Sept. 3, the anniversary of his major-league debut in 1963 at Milwaukee’s County Stadium. The Phillies also plan to honor Allen in 2021, when they expect fans to return to Citizens Bank Park.
The Phillies had previously said that they would retire numbers only for players enshrined in the Hall of Fame. But retiring Allen’s number just before the voting process could be the boost he needs to make it to Cooperstown, N.Y. Allen was one vote shy in 2014.
“Dick Allen burst onto the 1964 Phillies and immediately established himself as a superstar. His legendary performance on the field gave millions of fans lasting memories, and he helped cement my love for baseball and the Phillies as a young boy,” said John Middleton, the team’s managing partner. “The Phillies organization is thrilled to give Dick and his family this honor that recognizes his Hall of Fame-worthy career and his legacy as one of the greatest Phillies of all time.”
Allen, 78, was the National League’s Rookie of the Year in 1964 and the American League’s MVP in 1972 with the Chicago White Sox, and was named to seven all-star teams. From 1964 to 1974, Allen had the fifth-most home runs (319), second-best OPS (.940), and sixth-highest WAR (58.3) of any player.
Hank Aaron and Willie Mays both said Allen deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. Joe Torre called him a “game breaker” and Larry Bowa called Allen “probably one of the most feared hitters when he played.”
“Everyone who ever played with or against Dick would say that he was one of the most talented, intimidating and smart five-tool players in baseball history,” Mike Schmidt said. “You can compare him as a hitter to Hank Aaron. In his prime, Dick might have been more feared, more dynamic and stronger than Hank. On a personal level, Dick and I became good friends, and he helped me become a better player, as he did many of my teammates.”