“Everyone who ever played with or against Dick would say that he was one of the most talented, intimidating and smart five-tool players in baseball history,” Mike Schmidt said. “You can compare him as a hitter to Hank Aaron. In his prime, Dick might have been more feared, more dynamic and stronger than Hank. On a personal level, Dick and I became good friends, and he helped me become a better player, as he did many of my teammates.”