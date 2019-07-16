The Dodgers, who played until almost 1 a.m. Monday morning in Boston before traveling here to open a four-game series, kept on coming with one run in the fifth inning, two in the seventh, five in the eighth and two in the ninth against Phillies center fielder Roman Quinn. Cody Bellinger swatted two home runs and finished with four hits, including a hustle infield single in the ninth inning. Verdugo finished with three hits. The Phillies allowed 19 hits, tied for the most they’d given up in a game this season.