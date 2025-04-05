Jordan Romano worked on a new move in spring training. It paid off in the Phillies’ game-ending double play vs. the Dodgers.

Jordan Romano’s animated celebration after the final out in Friday’s 3-2 win over the Dodgers wasn’t just because the right-hander had recorded his first save as a Phillie.

It also was because of how it happened. Romano beat Dodgers pinch-hitter Max Muncy with a fastball for a strikeout, and catcher J.T. Realmuto fired a dart to catch Chris Taylor stealing second for the double play (with a bloody finger, no less).

Realmuto’s throw helped redeem a shaky ninth inning for Romano, in which his average fastball velocity dipped to 93.7 mph and he had hit-or-miss command with his slider. Tommy Edman got ahold of one to end the Phillies’ shutout with a two-run homer.

But for Realmuto to have a chance at catching Taylor — and it was determined that he had after a replay review — Romano successfully executed a slide step that he’d been working on.

When a pitcher uses a slide-step delivery, they step toward the plate rather than kicking their leg upward. Eliminating the big kick and shortening their stride is intended to get the ball to the plate quicker and make it more difficult for runners to steal.

“I’m usually pretty slow to the plate, and J.T. getting a guy on the slide step, it was just cool,” Romano said. “Something we worked on, something we talked about, and seeing it in the game was pretty cool.”

Holding baserunners has been a weak point for Romano throughout his career. He has worked on a slide step in the past with the Toronto Blue Jays, and improving it was a point of emphasis this spring after signing with the Phillies.

It’s an important skill, since opposing teams are running a lot on Romano so far this season. Baserunners have attempted to steal in 15.8% of opportunities this year on him, according to Statcast data.

Four runners have stolen successfully on him in the four innings he has pitched so far, including Mookie Betts earlier in the ninth on Friday. Taylor was the first to be caught.

But manager Rob Thomson thinks the slide step is showing progress.

“I mean the time was, I think it was 1.45 [seconds] to the plate last night on that stolen base attempt,” Thomson said. “So if he can do that, we got a shot.”

Ranger Suárez update

Ranger Suárez (low back stiffness) threw 34 pitches in a live batting practice session on Saturday at the Phillies facilities in Clearwater, Fla., and Thomson watched on a live feed.

“Fastball was normal,” Thomson said. “... The first inning, he was really, really good. Command was outstanding. I thought command wasn’t quite as good, it was still good, but not quite as good as the first inning, in the second. But he threw all his pitches. Breaking ball was sharp. Changeup looked good.”

The Phillies will determine next steps for Suárez’s rehab in the next few days depending on how he feels on Sunday.

Extra bases

Weston Wilson (moderate oblique strain) faced live pitching for the second consecutive day on Saturday. … Top pitching prospect Andrew Painter came out of his live batting practice session Friday “very well,” according to Thomson. The Phillies will decide the next step for Painter on Sunday. … Cristopher Sánchez (0-0, 1.69 ERA) is scheduled to start the series finale against Dodgers right-hander Tyler Glasnow (1-0, 0.00) on Sunday.