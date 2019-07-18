The Phillies allowed 14 homers in the four-game series with the Dodgers, who hit two other balls Thursday that were hauled in at the warning track. Their pitchers have been taken deep 168 times this season, more than any team in the league. They’re on pace to give up 280 homers, which would shatter the franchise record of 221 set in 2017. Even Nola isn’t immune. Despite his recent roll, he has given up 18 homers in 121 ⅔ innings. Last season, he allowed 17 homers in 212 1/3 innings.