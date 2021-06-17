LOS ANGELES — The fans booed Thursday night — all 52,157 that packed Dodger Stadium — as José Alvarado walked off the mound in the seventh inning of a 2-0 Phillies win. The reliever caught the Dodgers’ Chris Taylor with a 101-mph sinker, which the batter — and the sold-out crowd — could not believe was a strike.

But it was.

Alvarado, who needed just 11 pitches to strike out the side, raised his hands above his head and urged the fans to clap with him. The Phillies were three outs closer to a needed win.

Alvarado retired the six batters he faced in the seventh and eighth and Hector Neris closed the ninth. Neris kept it interesting as he hit two batters in the ninth, but he finished the game with a fly out against Mookie Betts.

Joe Girardi turned to his bullpen after Zack Wheeler pitched six shutout innings. The relievers answered the call as the Phillies avoided a sweep in L.A. and rallied to win after placing their leading hitter on the injured list and fielding a lineup without Bryce Harper.

Wheeler keeps rolling

Wheeler’s emergence as one of the National League’s premier starters continued against one of baseball’s toughest lineups. Wheeler pitched six shutout innings, struck out six, and worked around the nine baserunners he allowed. The Dodgers went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position against Wheeler.

Wheeler has a 1.25 ERA in his last eight starts and he lowered his season ERA to 2.15, the sixth-best among NL starters. Wheeler leads the majors with 118 strikeouts and his 3.4 WAR — as calculated by FanGraphs — trails only Jacob deGrom.

Wheeler is a lock to be an All-Star, but he is also in contention to start for the National League on July 13 in Colorado. DeGrom, the front-runner to start for the NL, left his start on Wednesday for the Mets with shoulder soreness.

Replacing Segura

Girardi said that he’ll likely “mix and match” at second base to replace Jean Segura, who is out until at least July with a strained left groin. Luke Williams made his case on Wednesday to play there every day. He went 3-for-4 with a double, providing the Phillies with the type of production that Segura was delivering.

Girardi said he can also play Brad Miller, who started in right field for Bryce Harper, and Nick Maton, who was promoted from triple A, at second base. Williams had two of his hits against Clayton Kershaw, who allowed two runs in six innings.

Hoskins snaps slump

The Phillies needed Rhys Hoskins to get going as they fielded a lineup without Segura and Harper. He wasted little time. Hoskins broke his 0-for-33 slump with a homer to left field in the first inning. It was Hoskins’ first hit since June 5.

RISP problems, again

The Phillies scored enough to win, but they missed plenty of chances to make it a comfortable night. The Phillies went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position and left nine runners on base. The Phillies went 2-for-30 with runners in scoring position over three games at Dodger Stadium.

Williams doubled with one out in the second but could not advance. Alec Bohm doubled to start the fourth and was not brought home. Wheeler and Odubel Herrera singled to open the fifth and were left on base. The Phillies, again, failed to cash in. This time, they survived.

Up next

The Phillies will spend Thursday’s off day in San Francisco before opening a three-game series on Friday against Gabe Kapler’s Giants, who have the best record in the National League. Vince Velasquez, Aaron Nola, and Spencer Howard will start for the Phils.