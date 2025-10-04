Phillies vs. Dodgers NLDS predictions: Will Philly advance to the NLCS? Here’s what the experts are saying.

After defeating the Cincinnati Reds in the wild card series, the Los Angeles Dodgers have secured their spot in the NL Division Series, where they are scheduled to compete against the Phillies in the postseason for the first time in 16 years.

The last time both teams met was in the 2009 postseason, when the Phillies beat the Dodgers in the NL Championship Series for the second consecutive year. Now, the Phillies have a chance to eliminate the Dodgers from the playoffs a round earlier.

Although the Phillies are the higher seed, the Dodgers enter the series as the favorites to win on DraftKings. Will the Phillies advance to the NLCS? Or will the Dodgers’ quest to repeat continue? Here’s what experts in the local and national media are saying…

National media predictions

Now, here’s a look at how the national media feel about Sunday’s matchup…

ESPN: 16 of 25 MLB experts from ESPN digital, tv, research and more are picking the Phillies.

CBS Sports: CBS experts are leaning toward the Phillies in the NLDS. Four of five panelists picked them to beat the Dodgers.

Bleacher Report: Zachary Rymer has the Phillies winning in four.

The Athletic: Eno Sarris is picking the Phillies to win in five.

Local media predictions

Here’s what the media in Philadelphia think will happen on Sunday.

PhillyVoice: Three of four Philly Voice staff writers are picking the Phillies to advance to the NLCS.

Delaware Online: Two of five panelists like the Phillies.