Hector Neris returned Tuesday night to the Phillies clubhouse as another loss loomed. The Phillies were three outs from toppling the mighty Dodgers before a rainstorm passed through Citizens Bank Park in time for Neris to allow a three-run homer, blow a save, and promptly be ejected for plunking the next batter.
Neris, dejected after blowing his second save in four days, sat at his locker and watched on a flat-screen TV. He watched Andrew Knapp drive a one-out double in the ninth inning off Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen. It was the team’s first hit since the second inning. They still needed two more runs just to tie the game. But for Neris, there was hope.
“I said, ’Come on. It can happen to him, too’,” Neris said.
Neris’ plea -- for the Phillies to rally against one of baseball’s best closers -- sounded more like a prayer of desperation. But it came true. The Phillies scored three times in the ninth for their most stunning win of the season, 9-8.
Bryce Harper delivered the winning hit with a two-run double that skipped off the glove of Dodgers’ center fielder A.J. Pollock. Neris was off the hook. The win did not change the fact that the Phillies lost a night earlier by 14 runs. It does not wash away that they have won only 12 of their last 31 games. Or cover the fact that Jay Bruce, their best power hitter, could be out for a significant time with a rib-cage injury. And will not move them out of third place.
But it could be the night they have been hoping for weeks could right their season. No, the way the Phillies won on Tuesday is not sustainable. Their starting pitcher was roughed up, their offense did not have a run or hit between the second and ninth innings, and their shorthanded bullpen was stretched to the limit. But it was a win. And the Phillies, desperate to stop the losing, will take it.
"You can definitely make that case,” Kapler said, when asked if it was the biggest win of the season. “It’s a fair case to make.”
After Knapp’s single, Cesar Hernandez singled to right field to move Knapp to second. Scott Kingery then dropped a single into shallow center that fell between three fielders. The Phillies, minutes after Neris allowed a three-run homer to pinch-hitter Matt Beaty, had a chance to win. And they had Harper at the plate.
“It's what it's all about. It's baseball,” Harper said. “I think going in there, Jansen's one of the best closers in all of baseball, it's always fun. The Dodgers-Phils and things like that. Big series. Any time you're facing one of the best in baseball, it's always a blast.”
Harper’s two-run double was his first hit since a three-run homer in the second. The Phillies jumped Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler with homers from Harper, Brad Miller, and Kingery.
The Phillies, Kapler said, were frustrated Tuesday afternoon when they arrived at the ballpark. They had been humbled a night earlier by the National League leaders, jeered by visiting fans in their own park, and watched outfielder Roman Quinn pitch the final four outs. Maybe it was that frustration that pushed them to an early five-run lead.
But then Velasquez trimmed that lead to just one. Kapler lifted him after allowing four homers in 4 2/3 innings. He leaned on three relievers -- Jose Alvarez, Juan Nicasio, and Adam Morgan -- to hand Neris a one-run lead in the ninth.
Just as Neris finished his warmup pitches, a storm poured over the ballpark. The game would be delayed for 22 minutes. Neris returned from the dugout, but soon the Phillies would trail. When he was ejected, Kapler argued his pitcher’s case. The pitch, they said, was not intentional. Soon, Kapler would be tossed, too. He followed Neris out of the dugout, but stayed a bit closer to the team than his closer. And soon an unlikely win would be realized.
“I was close enough to feel every moment of that,” Kapler said.