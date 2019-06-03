Every team has skeletons in its draft closet, as the Phillies do with Anthony Hewitt and Cornelius Randolph.

The Braves, for instance, have picked an astounding 32 players in the traditional first round or the supplemental first round of the draft in the last 20 years. The best player from that group is Adam Wainwright — and he had his best days with the Cardinals.

The Phillies hit early on with Chase Utley and Cole Hamels and it led to a championship, the only title won by an NL East team in the last 14 years.

Here’s a closer look at the division.

Total number of players selected in the first round since 2000, including supplemental picks acquired when veteran players signed elsewhere as free agents:

Braves: 32

Marlins: 26

Mets: 24

Nationals: 24

Phillies: 20

Phillies note: The Phillies did not have a single top-15 pick from 2004-13. Joe Savery, the No. 19 overall pick in 2007, was probably their best first-rounder in that era. He pitched in 41 games for the club from 2011-13.

Positional players picked since 2000

Phillies: 12 of 20 (60.0 pct.)

Marlins: 11 of 26 (42.3 pct.)

Mets: 10 of 24 (41.7 pct.)

Braves: 13 of 32 (40.6 pct.)

Nationals: 7 of 24 (29.2 pct.)

Phillies note: The Phillies have picked a positional player in each of the last four first rounds (3B Alec Bohm, OF Adam Haseley, OF Mickey Moniak, SS Cornelius Randolph).

Where ya at?
Alec Bohm, the Phillies first-round pick in 2018, is batting .325 at single-A Clearwater and had a tidy 9-game hitting streak snapped on Friday. Bohm, a third baseman and the No. 3 overall pick, started the season at Lakewood before being promoted at the end of April.

Pitchers picked since 2000

Nationals: 17 of 24 (70.8 pct.)

Braves: 19 of 32 (59.4 pct.)

Mets: 14 of 24 (58.3 pct.)

Marlins: 15 of 26 (57.7 pct.)

Phillies: 8 of 20 (40.0 pct.)

Phillies note: The last three pitchers taken by the Phils in the first round are Aaron Nola (7th in 2014) and 2012 supplemental picks Shane Watson (40) and Mitch Gueller (54). Watson reached double-A Reading. Gueller never got past single-A Lakewood.

College players picked since 2000

Nationals: 16 of 24 (66.7 pct.)

Mets: 14 of 24 (58.3 pct.)

Marlins: 7 of 26 (26.9 pct.)

Phillies: 5 of 20 (25.0 pct.)

Braves: 7 of 32 (21.9 pct.)

Phillies note: The last time they took collegiate players in three consecutive first rounds was 1997-99 (J.D. Drew, Eric Valent, and Pat Burrell; Valent was a supplemental pick). The Phils took Alec Bohm (Wichita State) last year and Adam Haseley (Virginia) in 2017.

Where ya at?
Adam Haseley, the Phillies first-round pick in 2017, is already at triple-A. He is hitting .300 in five games for Lehigh Valley, and had a two-run double in Sunday’s win.

High school players picked since 2000

Braves: 25 of 32 (78.1 pct.)

Phillies: 15 of 20 (75.0 pct.)

Marlins: 19 of 26 (73.1 pct.)

Mets: 10 of 24 (41.7 pct.)

Nationals: 8 of 24 (33.3 pct.)

Phillies note: They’ve taken four high school pitchers with a top-20 pick since 2000. Cole Hamels (2002) panned out. Gavin Floyd (2001) played most of his career for the White Sox. Kyle Drabek (2006) and Jesse Biddle (2010) had arm troubles.

Number of college players to make the majors since 2000

Braves: 7 of 7 (100 pct.)

Nationals: 13 of 16 (81.3 pct.)

Marlins: 5 of 7 (71.4 pct.)

Mets: 9 of 14 (64.3 pct.)

Phillies: 3 of 5 (60.0 pct.)

Phillies note: Two of the five college players picked by the Phillies are Adam Haseley (2017) and Alec Bohm (2018). The other three are Chase Utley (2000), Joe Savery (2007), and Aaron Nola (2014).

Where ya at?
Mickey Moniak, the Phillies first-round pick in 2016, has overcome a slow start and is hitting .310 at double-A Reading since May 2.

Number of high school players to make the majors, 2000-18

Mets: 8 of 10 (80.0 pct.)

Marlins: 11 of 19 (57.9 pct.)

Braves: 14 of 25 (56.0 pct.)

Phillies: 8 of 15 (53.3 pct.)

Nationals: 4 of 8 (50.0 pct.)

Phillies note: The seven high schoolers who made the majors, besides Cole Hamels, did not help the Phillies much (Gavin Floyd, Travis d’Arnaud, Greg Golson, Adrian Cardenas, Kyle Drabek, Jesse Biddle, and J.P. Crawford).

Avg. draft position of all first-rounders, 2000-18

Nationals: 16.8 (0 championships, 0 pennants)

Marlins: 19.1 (1 championship, 1 pennant)

Mets: 21.5 (0 championships, 2 pennants)

Phillies: 21.6 (1 championship), 2 pennants

Braves: 28.5 (0 championships, 0 pennants)

Phillies note: Six top-10 picks, five were 11-20, three were 21-30, six were 31 or later.

Where ya at?
Cornelius Randolph, the Phillies 2015 first-round pick, is hitting .226 at double-A Reading. A notoriously slow starter, the clock is ticking for Randolph, who turned 22 on Sunday.

Notable first-rounders since 2000

Phillies: Chase Utley, Cole Hamels, Aaron Nola

Braves: Adam Wainwright, Kelly Johnson, Jeff Francouer, Jason Heyward

Nationals: Chad Cordero, Ryan Zimmerman, Stephen Strasburg, Bryce Harper, Anthony Rendon

Mets: Matt Harvey, David Wright

Marlins: Adrian Gonzalez, Christian Yelich, Jose Fernandez

2019 first-round picks

Marlins: 4th and 35th (competitive balance pick)

Braves: 9th (comp. pick) and 21st

Mets: 12th

Phillies: 14th

Nationals: 17th

About the 2019 draft

Monday, June 3: Rounds 1-2 (MLB Network, MLB.com, 7 p.m.)

Tuesday, June 4: Rounds 3-10 (MLB.com, 1 p.m.)

Wednesday, June 5: Rounds 11-40 (MLB.com, 12 p.m.)

First round

1. Baltimore
9. Atlanta-a
17. Washington
25. L.A. Dodgers
2. Kansas City
10. San Francisco
18. Pittsburgh
26. Arizona-b
3. Chicago White Sox
11. Toronto
19. St. Louis
27. Chicago Cubs
4. Miami
12. N.Y. Mets
20. Seattle
28. Milwaukee
5. Detroit
13. Minnesota
21. Atlanta
29. Oakland
6. San Diego
14. Phillies
22. Tampa Bay
30. N.Y. Yankees
7. Cincinnati
15. L.A. Angels
23. Colorado
31. L.A.Dodgers-c
8. Texas
16. Arizona
24. Cleveland
32. Houston

a — Atlanta, No. 9: Compensation for unsigned 2018 first-rounder Carter Stewart.

b — Arizona, No. 26: Compensation for unsigned 2018 first-rounder Matt McLain.

c — L.A. Dodgers, No. 31: Compensation for unsigned 2018 first-rounder J.T. Ginn.

Note: The Red Sox, who surpassed the luxury-tax threshold in 2018, do not have a first-round pick.

Phillies 2019 picks

Rd.
No.
Rd.
No.
Rd.
No.
Rd.
No.
1st
14
11th
330
21st
630
31st
930
2nd
None
12th
360
22nd
660
32nd
960
3rd
97
13th
390
23rd
690
33rd
990
4th
120
14th
420
24th
720
34th
1020
5th
150
15th
450
25th
750
35th
1050
6th
180
16th
480
26th
780
36th
1080
7th
210
17th
510
27th
810
37th
1110
8th
240
18th
540
28th
840
38th
1140
9th
270
19th
570
29th
870
39th
1170
10th
300
20th
600
30th
900
40th
1200