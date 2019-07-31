Pitch into the seventh inning? No problem. He did it in nearly one-third of his starts from 2014 to 2016. Don't give up any runs? Sure thing. He held an opponent scoreless nine times in that span. It's the reason Smyly was the centerpiece of the package that the Tampa Bay Rays received in a trade-deadline deal for David Price five years ago. And it explains why the lefty was tapped to pitch for Team USA in the 2017 World Baseball Classic.