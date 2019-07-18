In their search for pitching help, the Phillies could turn to a castoff of one of their rivals in the wild-card race.
The Phillies have expressed interest in left-hander Drew Smyly, a source confirmed Thursday. Smyly opted out of his minor-league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers earlier in the day and became a free agent.
It's unclear whether the Phillies are discussing a major- or minor-league deal with Smyly, whose career hit a snag when he underwent Tommy John elbow surgery in 2017.
Smyly, 30, showed promise with the Detroit Tigers and Tampa Bay Rays earlier in his career, posting a 3.24 ERA in 126 games (55 starts) from 2012 to 2015. He bounced from the Chicago Cubs to the Texas Rangers and finally to the Brewers in the last two seasons while he has tried to come back from surgery.
In 13 games (nine starts) for the Rangers this season, Smyly recorded an 8.42 ERA. He had a 4.97 ERA in three starts for the Brewers' triple-A club before triggering his release clause.
Entering play Thursday, Phillies starters had combined for a 4.60 ERA that ranked 17th in the majors and 11th in the National League. Nick Pivetta was sent to triple-A earlier this season, while Vince Velasquez was moved to the bullpen before returning to the rotation. Jake Arrieta also is pitching through a bone spur in his right elbow.
Several pitchers figure to be available before the July 31 trade deadline, but the cost to acquire controllable arms such as Toronto’s Marcus Stroman, Arizona’s Robbie Ray and Detroit’s Matt Boyd figures to be exorbitant.