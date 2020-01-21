After signing two notable free agents within a seven-day span in December, and with the franchise-record payroll closing in on the luxury-tax threshold, Phillies officials were waiting to scoop up some veteran players who, for whatever reason, must settle for minor-league contracts and non-roster invitations to spring training.
It seems that market has begun to develop.
The Phillies will take a flier on former Washington Nationals closer Drew Storen, a source said Tuesday. The 32-year-old right-hander, who hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2017, will be invited to camp next month in Clearwater, Fla., and can make as much as $750,000 in the big leagues.
Storen represents a no-risk move for the Phillies, who are stocking up on bullpen arms in lieu of signing established relievers to big contracts as they did with Tommy Hunter, Pat Neshek and David Robertson in the last two years.
At his peak, Storen posted a 3.02 ERA and 95 saves for the Nationals from 2010-15. He got traded to Toronto Blue Jays before the 2016 season, then ping-ponged to the Seattle Mariners and Cincinnati Reds over the next two years. His career stalled in 2017 after he underwent Tommy John elbow surgery and missed the 2018 season.
This marks the second consecutive year in which Storen signed a minor-league contract. He attempted a comeback with the Kansas City Royals last season but was released after allowing 15 hits and five walks in 10 1/3 innings and recording a 7.84 ERA at double-A Northwest Arkansas.
The Phillies have been mostly quiet since they agreed to a five-year, $118 million contract with right-hander Zack Wheeler on Dec. 4 and a one-year, $14 million deal with shortstop Didi Gregorius on Dec. 11. They have added several veterans on minor-league deals, including infielders Ronald Torreyes and Josh Harrison and outfielders Mikie Mahtook and Matt Szczur, a Cape May native and Villanova product.
Storen will join a crowded Phillies camp that includes 34 pitchers, nine of whom are non-roster invitees. And there will likely be more to come before pitchers and catchers report on Feb. 11, as the game of musical chairs slows and free agents swarm the best opportunities they can find.