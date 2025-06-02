The Inquirer’s ‘Phillies Extra’ is now available as a podcast on Spotify and Apple
The show, hosted by Inquirer Phillies reporter Scott Lauber, features insider analysis and exclusive interviews with players and others around the game.
The latest episode features Phillies star Bryce Harper, who talked with Lauber in a wide-ranging interview. He opens up about his all-natural approach to nutrition, why clean eating is crucial to his success, and how it has helped him stay sharp year after year. He also gives a sneak peek at his custom cleats, celebrates Kyle Schwarber’s 300th homer, and more.