Phillies fan tumbles into the bullpen at Citizens Bank Park

Phillies starter Zack Wheeler had thrown just two pitches on Friday night when a Phillies fan in Ashburn Alley fell over a railing into the Red Sox bullpen at Citizens Bank Park. Reliever José Alvarado came running out of the Phillies bullpen and onto the field to summon the team’s training staff.

The game was paused for about 10 minutes as the training staff attended to the fan. The outfielders gathered by the bullpen to see if the fan was OK, and the relievers watched in silence as he was taken down the stairs on a stretcher.

The fan was taken off the field on a cart for more medical attention. He was appeared to be bruised, particularly on his face, but was alert as he was being carted away.

NBC Sports Philadelphia reported that a ball was tossed to a fan that landed in the flower bed above the visitors’ bullpen. The fan reached down for the ball and fell over the railing.

No update on the fan’s medical status has been provided yet. The game resumed a few minutes after he was taken off the field.