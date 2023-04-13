Fans hurl franks at wild Phillies ‘Dollar Dog’ night

Save the snowballs for Santa.

Hot dogs were the projectile of choice at the Phillies game Tuesday evening, as fans broke into a food fight during a rowdy “Dollar Dog” night.

In videos posted on Twitter, fans are seen hurling $1 dogs at each other in the stands of Citizens Bank Park as the Phils played on for a crowd of 43,444.

“Food fight!” yells one fan, as frankfurters wrapped in silver foil spiral through the air from one row to the next.

The action broke out in Section 112, near the right foul line. Several dogs could later be seen raining down from upper sections.

Like fly balls at a lazy afternoon matchup, some reached high above their heads to pluck the franks from the air.

While the brawl appeared harmless, it didn’t end well for some fans, according to a statement from the Phillies organization.

“There were several people who were ejected from our game on Tuesday as a result of their unruly behavior, a behavior which the Phillies do not condone,” a spokesperson said.

“In addition, our staff took the appropriate action to assist any fans who voiced complaints. Unfortunately, the small minority of people involved in this situation put our regular fan base in a negative light.”

The Phillies had a rough night of their own, losing to the Miami Marlins, 8-4.

Dollar Dog Night returns to the park on April 25 and May 9.