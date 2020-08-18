“I think the focus should be on how good he is more than anything else,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “I would rather the focus be on his talent. It’s not like he had a really dirty slide where he hurt someone or ran someone over that he didn’t need to run over. He got in a good count and took advantage of it. Should he have swung? That’s for other people to decide. I just think the focus should be on how good of a player he is at such a young age and how bright of a star he is for this game and how much we all enjoy watching him. That would be the focus for me.”