Bryce Harper, minutes before the final game of the season would begin, stood Sunday afternoon in front of the Phillies dugout with a microphone in his hand.
He thanked the fans, there to watch the Phillies finish with a .500 record after a 4-3 loss to the Marlins, for their support. He credited them for welcoming his family to Philadelphia, a city he said he “didn’t really know anything about.” And he made amends for the season, which Harper conceded did not go as planned.
“But I believe in this organization. I believe in this city,” Harper said. “We will reign again.”
Before the Phillies can reign, there is heavy lifting to do. The front office has a starting rotation to address, a bullpen to rebuild, and a lineup to bolster. But first, the organization must decide the fate of Gabe Kapler, who may have managed his final game Sunday.
Kapler is under contract for 2020, but the team has yet to publicly confirm that he will be in the dugout next season. Kapler said all week that he was focused on managing the Phillies “for as long as I can.” He will find out soon how much longer he has.
Five other teams -- the Pirates, Cubs, Royals, Padres, and Giants -- already have managerial vacancies for next season. The Phillies could be next.
Kapler managed the last game of the season without a starting pitcher. The Phillies used seven relievers to piece together nine innings. Brad Miller homered twice, driving in all of their runs while becoming the first player in team history with three multi-hit games in a span of nine games.
The Phillies had 12 hits but scored just three times. They lost to a team managed by a player, as Marlins manager Don Mattingly handed his duties to infielder Miguel Rojas for the season’s final game. They ended the season by falling to a team with 105 losses.
A win would have clinched the Phillies their first winning season since 2011. It would have been a small victory for a season that was expected to end in October. A winning record will be needed if the Phillies are to ever reign again. But first, they must begin their offseason by determining who the manager is.