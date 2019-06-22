Gabe Kapler may have found a way to win over the Philadelphia fans.
The Phillies manager was ejected Saturday in the fourth inning, kicked dirt on the umpire, and left the field to a standing ovation. Kapler argued with home-plate umpire Chris Guccione when Scott Kingery was called out on strikes after the pitch hit his hands.
The crowd began to cheer as Kapler’s discussion with Guccione continued and his anger seemed to build. He was the first Phillies manager to be ejected since Pete Mackanin in 2017. Kapler was ejected just once during his playing career when he was involved in a Red Sox-Yankees brawl in 2004.
“I wonder how much impact that actually has on a team,” Kapler said last September about ejections. “I wonder if that's a good thing.”
The Phillies entered Saturday riding a five-game losing streak and just six wins in their last 20. Kapler could soon find out if his ejection provided a spark.