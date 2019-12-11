“I think that one of the things that I learned is that sometimes those small strategic advantages come at the expense of some confidence from a player,” Kapler said. "I think I did a better job in 2019 than I did in 2018 of blending those two things, blending the small strategic advantages with the confidence level of the players, and I think I’m going to do a better job having learned some of those lessons in ’18, in 2020, without over-correcting.”