The manager has faced challenges this season. His team, especially the bullpen, had a slew of injuries. The roster, which was built by Klentak, was flawed. And the lineup, expected to be one of the most potent in baseball, was just average. The Phillies invested nearly a half-billion dollars in their roster this winter, yet they are playing the final weekend to just stay over .500. In a few days, it will be known what that means for the manager’s future