Phillies calling up catcher Garrett Stubbs from the IronPigs

Garrett Stubbs is rejoining the Phillies.

Will the good October vibes follow?

Active major league rosters will expand from 26 to 28 players before Monday’s games, and the Phillies will call up Stubbs from triple-A Lehigh Valley to be their third-string catcher, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Sunday.

The Phillies also intend to add lefty reliever Tim Mayza, a waiver claim from the Pirates. Mayza and Stubbs are expected to join the Phillies for a Labor Day matinee in Milwaukee.

Stubbs, who backed up J.T. Realmuto for three years, is a popular teammate known for curating the playlist in the clubhouse after victories. But he spent the season in triple A because he had minor league options, unlike fellow catcher Rafael Marchán.

In 71 games for Lehigh Valley, Stubbs, 32, batted .265 with eight homers and a .754 OPS.

Dombrowski said the addition of a third catcher will enable manager Rob Thomson to use Realmuto as a pinch-hitter in games when he doesn’t start behind the plate.

“That’s kind of the thought process,” Dombrowski said. “Of course, [Stubbs] can play different positions. He’s been a winner. He’s done a great job for us at triple A, not only on the field but in the clubhouse. So, we thought it was a very well-deserved promotion, too.”