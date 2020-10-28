See, the Phillies had long been pilloried by baseball’s increasingly influential wonk community for being one of the last soldiers in the Pacific Theater, Clint Eastwood sitting in the stands judging players by the tingle he feels when he looks into their eyes. They were one of those scouting organizations, the reputation went, and they didn’t have no need for none of them fancy number things. Truth is, they weren’t really good at scouting, either. The problem wasn’t math. It was management. The Phillies were simply poorly run, with a command structure and culture that all but ensured that decisions would be made in isolation and that the long-run probabilities would always be out of their favor.