SAN FRANCISCO -- As full-scale, nationally televised meltdowns go, this one will be difficult to top.
With two out and the go-ahead run on second base in the bottom of the eighth inning here Sunday night, Phillies manager Gabe Kapler turned to converted starter Nick Pivetta to keep the game tied and send it into the ninth inning. And Pivetta promptly gave up three hits to the next four batters -- including a two-run single to a pitcher -- in an eventual 9-6 loss to the San Francisco Giants.
OK, let's pause and think about that for a moment: With the outcome in the balance, in a game that could have wild-card implications, Kapler's best option out of the bullpen was a pitcher with nine career relief appearances and a 5.36 earned-run average this season.
The Phillies limped home after a gut-punch of a loss in the finale of a western road trip in which they went 2-5. They are 60-58 overall and have fallen to fourth place in the National League East and fifth place in the wild-card race, two games behind the St. Louis Cardinals for the last NL playoff spot.
It has become next to impossible to list all of the Phillies' crushing losses in a season that feels as though it's slipping away. But this one has to be at the top of the list.
Jake Arrieta, who continues to pitch with a bone spur in his right elbow, put the Phillies in a 2-0 hole in the first inning and barely survived a three-run third. The Phillies blew a 5-2 lead, then rallied to tie the game, 6-6, before coughing it up.
And as Pivetta made the slow walk to the dugout after the eighth inning, Giants closer Will Smith jogged into the third-base dugout and received a round of high-fives after delivering the two-run single -- the first hit of his career -- to punctuate the game-winning rally.
Trailing, 6-5, in the eighth inning, and having squandered a big opportunity one inning earlier when slumping Rhys Hoskins popped out with the bases loaded, the Phillies, who left 15 runners on base, rallied to tie the game against the Giants’ two best relievers.
J.T. Realmuto got it started with a one-out single against lefty Tony Watson. Scott Kingery followed with a double into the right-field corner. The Giants brought in closer Smith, and Corey Dickerson lifted a sacrifice fly to score Realmuto with the tying run.
Based on how Arrieta felt five nights earlier in Arizona, the Phillies were hoping to be more liberal with how far they pushed him. He gave up two runs in five innings against the Diamondbacks and said after the game that he would have liked the chance to pitch into the sixth.
It was clear early on, though, that Arrieta wasn't long for this one.
Nineteen pitches into the game, Arrieta had walked Brandon Belt and given up a double to Mike Yastrzemski, a two-run single to Evan Longoria and a single to Stephen Vogt. Before you could say "bone spur," the Giants had a 2-0 lead.
But the Phillies came back with three runs in the second inning. They loaded the bases on two walks and an infield single before Roman Quinn worked an eight-pitch walk to force in a run and Bryce Harper hit a flare into shallow center field for a two-run single that knocked out Giants rookie starter Conner Menez.
The Phillies’ lead swelled to 5-2 in the third inning on a two-run single by Cesar Hernandez. But the Giants came right back with a solo homer by Yastrzemski, an RBI double by Scooter Gennett and a game-tying single by Kevin Pillar.
Gennett gave the Giants a 6-5 lead in the sixth inning with a leadoff homer against lefty Ranger Suarez.