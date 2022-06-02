After five straight losses, the Phillies finally put one in the win column on Wednesday night, with a 6-5 victory over the San Francisco Giants. They are now 22-29, and 12.5 games back in the division. They have a much needed off-day on Thursday, and will face the Angels in three-game set starting on Friday.

An necessarily unexciting night from the bullpen

As has become customary for them lately, the Phillies held a tenuous lead entering the later innings. They were up just one run, 6-5, entering the top of the seventh, and after a bumpy sixth inning from Aaron Nola, it was up to the bullpen to maintain it. But to its credit, it did its job.

Cristopher Sánchez had a 1-2-3 inning in the seventh. Brad Hand allowed no runs, no hits and two strikeouts in the eighth. And then Corey Knebel came in for the ninth, pitching an uneventful 1-2-3 frame to earn the save.

The young guys step up

Two of the Phillies’ most productive hitters on Wednesday night were a rookie and a second-year player. Nick Maton was recalled from triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday morning, to fill in for Jean Segura at second base. He proceeded to go 2-for-4 with three RBI, including a two-run home run he hit in the bottom of the sixth to kick start the Phillies’ rally.

Shortstop Bryson Stott entered Wednesday’s game batting .140/.213/.163 over his last 15 games. On Wednesday, he went 2-for-4 with two runs.

Another good start from Aaron Nola — and then a meltdown in the sixth inning

Aaron Nola was cruising through his first five innings of work on Wednesday night. He allowed just one hit over that span, and no walks. He was being efficient with his pitches.

And then came the sixth inning.

The sixth inning has plagued Nola this season. Over 10 starts, his ERA has jumped from 4.00 in the fifth inning to 9.00 in the sixth. But Wednesday’s implosion was particularly bad. He allowed a double, an RBI double and an RBI single to tie the ballgame at 2-2. Then, he hit Mike Yastrzemski with a pitch and proceeded to allow a three-run run hit by Wilmer Flores, giving the Giants a 5-2 lead with no outs. In all, it took him 32 pitches to get through the inning.