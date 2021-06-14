When the Phillies visit San Francisco this weekend, the three-game series will be streamed nationwide for free on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, and not televised locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Major League Baseball and Peacock announced Monday.

The change marks an experiment in the way MLB games are distributed, focusing on nationwide streaming rather than local regional sports networks. The broadcast will feature one crew of announcers familiar to fans of both teams. Giants play-by-play announcer Jon Miller and analyst Mike Krukow will be joined by Phillies analysts John Kruk and Jimmy Rollins, a native of the Bay Area.

Peacock is available free in the Philadelphia area to Comcast cable subscribers with an X1 DVR box. It is also available at peacocktv.com/sports.

NBC may have chosen the Phillies-Giants series because of potential national interest in the matchup. The upstart Giants entered the week with the best record in the National League and are managed by former Phillies skipper Gabe Kapler. The teams played in Philadelphia in April, with the Phillies losing two of three games.

The Phillies and Giants will open their series at 9:45 p.m. Friday followed by 4:05 p.m. games Saturday and Sunday. Peacock will feature a pregame show beginning 45 minutes before the first pitch of each game.

Since 2019, MLB has streamed a small number of games exclusively on YouTube. The partnership began with 13 games in 2019 and expanded to 21 this season. The Phillies-Marlins game in Miami on May 27 was streamed exclusively on YouTube.

Also, Amazon Prime announced in March that it would stream 21 regular-season Yankees games this season for subscribers in New York, Connecticut, northeast Pennsylvania, and north and central New Jersey. Amazon owns a piece of the Yankees’ YES Network.