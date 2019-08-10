In the fifth inning, with the Phillies clutching a one-run lead and Smyly straining to make it hold up, Harper belted a solo homer over the center-field wall. Upon crossing the plate, he pressed his finger to his lips and shushed the crowd, which only incited the fans further, especially a group seated behind home plate that derided Harper for most of the game perhaps as a result of his bypassing the Giants’ 12-year, $310 million contract offer in February.